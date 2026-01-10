India invited to G7 meeting on critical minerals in US

India has been invited to a special finance ministers' meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) economies, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. The meeting will be held in Washington on Monday and will also see the participation of Australia and other non-G7 nations. The main agenda is to discuss critical minerals, which are essential for defense technologies, semiconductors, renewable energy equipment, and batteries.

Coordination focus Meeting aims to strengthen coordination Bessent revealed that he has been advocating for a dedicated meeting on critical minerals since last summer's G7 leaders' summit. While finance ministers had already discussed this topic virtually in December, the Washington meeting is aimed at strengthening coordination as supply chain risks grow. The G7 nations include the US, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Canada along with the European Union.

Supply chain concerns G7's dependence on China for critical minerals The urgency surrounding critical minerals stems from the G7's heavy reliance on China for materials like rare earths, lithium, cobalt, graphite and copper. In June last year, G7 leaders had agreed to an action plan to secure mineral supply chains and bolster economic resilience.

Strategic partnership Australia's role in countering China's dominance Australia's participation is expected to be crucial in the discussions. In October, Canberra signed a pact with Washington to counter China's dominance in critical minerals. The agreement created an $8.5 billion project pipeline and leveraged Australia's proposed strategic reserve, which is meant to supply vulnerable metals during disruptions. The initiative has since drawn interest from Europe, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.