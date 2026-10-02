India gold at ₹145,538 per 10g as buyers rush
Business
Gold just got a lot cheaper in India, down to ₹145,538 per 10gm, the lowest in nearly two months.
With Dussehra and Diwali coming up, buyers are jumping on the deals and sellers have cut their discounts from $43 to $14 an ounce.
Jewelers and investors are making the most of this festive price drop.
China gold $5 to $10 premium
China's gold is selling at a premium ($5 to $10 above global rates), and Singapore is seeing stronger demand too, with prices swinging between a small discount and a slight premium.
Worldwide spot prices dropped over 6% in September, with prices swinging between a small discount and a slight premium in Hong Kong and Japan.