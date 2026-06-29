India gold rebounds to ₹146,600 as silver slips to ₹224,000/kg

Oil and US dollar hit metals

Global trends are playing a big role: both gold and silver fell worldwide as rising oil prices and a stronger US dollar shook things up.

Ongoing tensions between the US and Iran have added to market jitters. Analysts like Gaurav Garg say all this uncertainty is keeping silver down.

Investors are also watching key US economic numbers closely. Saumil Gandhi from HDFC Securities points out that these signals could shape what happens with interest rates next.