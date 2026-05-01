India's GST revenue hits an all-time high of ₹2.43 trillion
What's the story
India has registered a record ₹2.43 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for April 2026, according to data released by the Finance Ministry. The figure marks an annual growth of 8.7% from last year's comparable gross collection of ₹2.23 trillion, excluding the now-abolished GST compensation cess. The increase comes despite significant tax cuts introduced in September 2025 to boost demand.
Revenue surge
April collections reflect March's factory inventory clearances
The April GST revenue reflects the spike in factory inventory clearances in March, a month-end practice. For FY27, the central government has set a GST revenue target of ₹10.2 trillion, slightly lower than last fiscal's estimated collection of ₹10.46 trillion. "While April GST collections are always high, their consistent record of outperforming every other month year after year is what truly stands out," said Ikesh Nagpal, lead - indirect tax, at tax and consulting firm AKM Global.
Potential challenges
Rising energy prices could impact demand, tax collections
The April data comes amid rising global uncertainties, especially after the West Asia conflict erupted earlier this year. As GST is a consumption-linked tax, any sustained rise in energy prices could impact demand and subsequently tax collections. In response to the energy shock, the government cut excise duties on petrol and diesel in April and imposed windfall taxes on diesel and jet fuel exports to protect oil marketing companies without passing on higher costs to consumers.