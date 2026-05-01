India's GST revenue hits an all-time high of ₹2.43 trillion

Revenue surge

April collections reflect March's factory inventory clearances

The April GST revenue reflects the spike in factory inventory clearances in March, a month-end practice. For FY27, the central government has set a GST revenue target of ₹10.2 trillion, slightly lower than last fiscal's estimated collection of ₹10.46 trillion. "While April GST collections are always high, their consistent record of outperforming every other month year after year is what truly stands out," said Ikesh Nagpal, lead - indirect tax, at tax and consulting firm AKM Global.