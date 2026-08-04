India halts LIC stake sales for 2 to 3 years

To make sure there is enough buzz, officials have reached out to more than 50 global and domestic funds.

DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla shared that if all goes well, this sale will help the government meet its Minimum Public Shareholding milestones ahead of schedule.

Still, LIC shares were trading at ₹396.80, down 7.4% (₹31.70) in afternoon trade on Tuesday.

Non-retail investors can bid on August 4; retail investors get their turn on August 5 at a floor price of ₹382 per share.