India has FTAs with 38 countries, says Piyush Goyal

FTAs could be a game-changer for India's economy

These FTAs could be a game-changer for India's economy—especially for young people looking at future jobs or startups.

The EU-India deal alone connects India to a market of 2 billion people and slashes tariffs on most exports both ways.

That means more opportunities for Indian businesses (like textiles jumping from $7 billion to $30-40 billion), better global competition, and possibly more job openings down the line.

It's all about making it easier for Indian talent and products to go global.