India has FTAs with 38 countries, says Piyush Goyal
India has locked in nine free trade agreements with 38 countries, opening doors to almost two-thirds of the world's markets.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says these deals will boost everything from goods and services to agriculture, jobs, and talent movement.
Talks with Chile are wrapping up soon, and negotiations with Canada are about to kick off.
FTAs could be a game-changer for India's economy
These FTAs could be a game-changer for India's economy—especially for young people looking at future jobs or startups.
The EU-India deal alone connects India to a market of 2 billion people and slashes tariffs on most exports both ways.
That means more opportunities for Indian businesses (like textiles jumping from $7 billion to $30-40 billion), better global competition, and possibly more job openings down the line.
It's all about making it easier for Indian talent and products to go global.