India hits 2025-26 deficit target 4.4% and aims for 4.3% Business Jun 01, 2026

India just hit its fiscal deficit goal for 2025-26, keeping it at 4.4% of GDP, right on track with what was planned.

The revenue deficit also came in at 1.55% of GDP.

But next year's challenge is bigger: the government wants to lower the deficit even more, aiming for 4.3% in FY27, despite rising costs and tighter finances.