India hits pause on annual clean energy targets as backlog grows

Why should you care?

This matters because state utilities have been slow to buy new green power, thanks to dropping prices and transmission delays.

With agencies like NHPC and SECI stuck holding unsold capacity, there's a risk that some projects could get canceled.

Plus, ongoing issues with power lines and unpaid bills make it even trickier for India to meet its publicly stated goals for major expansion of clean capacity.

The hope is that shifting to demand-based tenders will help steady prices and keep the push for renewable energy on track.