India holds over 1.1L/cr unclaimed funds and claiming is difficult

Pre-digital KYC causes paperwork hurdles

A lot of these accounts were set up before digital KYC was a thing, so messy paperwork, like spelling errors or missing nominee names, makes proving you're the rightful owner tough.

As Soumya Singh, Co-Founding Partner, Thistle&Law puts it, Claimants often have to deal with a lot of paperwork for succession and identity verification.

Even with new digital processes and awareness campaigns helping some people recover their money, most of it still remains untouched.