India holds talks with Turkiye and meets Bangladesh's foreign minister
India is stepping up its global game, holding fresh talks with both Turkiye and Bangladesh this week.
In New Delhi, Indian and Turkish officials sat down for their 12th round of discussions, covering everything from trade and tech to tourism and education.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman to explore ways the two neighbors can work closer together.
India focuses on trade and cooperation
With Turkiye, the focus was on boosting business ties: think more trade deals, investment opportunities, and educational cooperation.
Both sides also touched on big-picture topics like energy and global issues that matter to them.
Over in talks with Bangladesh, collaboration was the name of the game: regional challenges were discussed, with follow-up meetings already in the works.
Bangladesh's Adviser on Foreign Affairs joined in to keep things moving forward.