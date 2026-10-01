India household market $260B by 2030, smaller cities catching up
Business
India's home and household sector is on track to reach $260 billion by 2030, thanks to people upgrading their spaces more often and aiming for premium products.
What's interesting? Smaller cities are catching up fast: interior design spending there is almost doubling the pace of big metros.
Social media leads home product discovery
By 2025, tier 2 households spent ₹3.9 lakh per home on interiors, at nearly 74% of tier-one levels, showing a real shift in where the action is.
Nearly 80% of home shoppers now discover products through social media, and 57% of consumers aged 18-28 seek inspiration from creators and influencers.
Plus, appliances and furniture are expected to see major growth in the next few years.