India in-app purchases reach $300 million in Q1 2026 up 33%
Business
India's mobile app scene just hit a new milestone: over $300 million spent on in-app purchases in the first quarter of 2026, up 33% from last year.
Most of this growth came from nongaming apps like utilities, video streaming, and generative AI tools, which together brought in more than $200 million.
India in-app spending doubles since 2021
Even though downloads are holding steady at around 25 billion a year, people are spending way more inside their favorite apps. Annual in-app purchase revenue has doubled since 2021.
Global platforms like Google One, Facebook, ChatGPT, and YouTube lead the charge for earnings, but Indian favorites like JioHotstar and SonyLIV are also making waves, especially as short dramas and AI-powered apps keep getting more popular.