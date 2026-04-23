India in-app purchases reach $300 million in Q1 2026 up 33%

India in-app spending doubles since 2021

Even though downloads are holding steady at around 25 billion a year, people are spending way more inside their favorite apps. Annual in-app purchase revenue has doubled since 2021.

Global platforms like Google One, Facebook, ChatGPT, and YouTube lead the charge for earnings, but Indian favorites like JioHotstar and SonyLIV are also making waves, especially as short dramas and AI-powered apps keep getting more popular.