India Inc plans bigger FY27 capex, ICICI Securities cites ₹10.5L/cr
Big spending plans are in the works for India Inc in 2026-27, with companies putting more money into defense manufacturing, energy security, and AI-powered infrastructure.
This shift comes after recent global disruptions, and according to ICICI Securities, nearly 2,000 listed companies stood at around ₹10.5 lakh crore on capex in FY26, up nearly 15% year-on-year.
Power and renewables dominate capex
Power and renewable energy are grabbing the biggest slices: Adani Green Energy is planning up to ₹42,000 crore in capex for FY27.
Power Grid (₹37,000 crore) and JSW Steel (₹22,000-24,000 crore) are also making major moves.
In defense, Hindustan Aeronautics will invest ₹12,000 crore over five years. NTPC Green Energy is putting ₹35,800 crore toward renewables.
Bharti Airtel, automakers push capex
It's not just about power: Bharti Airtel is building 56 edge data centers and maintaining overall FY27 capex at around ₹45,500 crore.
Maruti Suzuki is committing ₹14,000 crore and TVS Motor will spend ₹3,500 crore on product development, capacity addition and R&D.
All this signals a strong push toward tech innovation and sustainable growth across industries.