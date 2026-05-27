India Inc plans bigger FY27 capex, ICICI Securities cites ₹10.5L/cr Business May 27, 2026

Big spending plans are in the works for India Inc in 2026-27, with companies putting more money into defense manufacturing, energy security, and AI-powered infrastructure.

This shift comes after recent global disruptions, and according to ICICI Securities, nearly 2,000 listed companies stood at around ₹10.5 lakh crore on capex in FY26, up nearly 15% year-on-year.