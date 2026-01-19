India Inc. seeks customs duty revamp in Budget 2026

Why does it matter?

Right now, customs duties account for a relatively small share of tax revenue but cause lots of headaches—₹1.52 lakh crore is tied up in legal disputes because the system is so complicated.

Experts say fixing this could unlock funds and make things more predictable for investors.

Plus, if duties on raw materials are lowered and duties on finished goods are adjusted, it could give Indian manufacturing and exports a real boost—something stakeholders might want to watch closely.