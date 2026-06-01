India industrial production up 4.9% in April 2026, IIP revamped
Business
India's industrial production got a boost in April 2026, rising by 4.9%, with a revamped Index of Industrial Production (IIP) that now tracks over 1,000 products, including fresh sectors like gas supply and water management.
With this upgrade, India can keep a closer eye on new industries and changing economic trends.
Manufacturing rises 6.2%, mining falls 5.1%
Manufacturing saw impressive growth at 6.2%, and electricity and gas supply also ticked up by 4.9%. On the flip side, mining shrank by 5.1%.
The updated IIP doesn't just cover more products: it now includes things like debit cards and vaccines, while dropping outdated items like kerosene.