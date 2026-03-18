Why Modi government has launched an anti-dumping probe against China

Probe

Investigation period and evidence collection

The DGTR will investigate if ethyl chloroformate is being dumped in the Indian market and if anti-dumping duties are needed to offset the alleged injury to domestic producers. If confirmed, this probe could result in import duties, increased costs for the drugmakers and agrochemical firms, while protecting local producers. The investigation period will be from October 2024 to September 2025, with the evidence from exporters, importers, and other interested parties considered before recommending any duties.