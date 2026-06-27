Steel imports from China, Japan, Russia facing anti-dumping investigation
What's the story
India has launched an anti-dumping investigation into hot-rolled steel imports from China, Japan, and Russia. The move comes after JSW Steel and Jindal Steel raised concerns over these products being sold at unfairly low prices in the country. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has found initial evidence of dumping, with significant price differences observed during the period under review (2022-2025).
Investigation
What did preliminary investigation find?
The DGTR's preliminary investigation found that hot-rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel were being exported at prices much lower than their normal value. This difference, known as the dumping margin, was found to be above the minimum threshold and substantial for exports from these countries. The probe will now look into how this has affected India's steel industry over the years.
Duty imposition
Domestic industry seeks retrospective anti-dumping duties
The domestic steel industry has sought "retrospective imposition of anti-dumping duties," citing a history of dumping in this product category. They fear that delaying these duties could lead to an influx of low-priced imports, further harming Indian manufacturers. The DGTR noted that the applicants claimed imports increased both in absolute terms and relative to demand in India during the injury period.
Industry impact
Steel manufacturers claim to have suffered losses
The domestic steel industry has alleged that dumped imports have undercut their prices and depressed them. Despite increased sales, average inventories of the domestic industry have increased. They claim to have suffered losses and declining return on investments due to these imports. The DGTR said there is sufficient prima facie evidence of dumping, injury to the domestic industry, and a causal link between both justifying a formal investigation.
Probe parameters
Investigation to cover specific hot-rolled flat products
The investigation will cover January to December 2025, while the injury analysis will look at industry performance from April 2022 onward. The probe covers hot-rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel that are not clad, plated or coated. They should be up to 25mm thick and up to 2,100mm wide. These products are commonly used in automobiles, oil and gas pipelines, construction among other sectors.