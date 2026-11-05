India invests $23 billion to build domestic semiconductor industry
India is making a serious play in the global chip game, investing $23 billion to build its own semiconductor industry.
There's a major plant coming up in Gujarat (ready by 2028) and an assembly facility in Assam launching production next year.
The goal? More tech jobs at home, lessening Western dependence on China, and stronger ties with the US.
India begins chip assembly and testing
India struggled with chip manufacturing before: think infrastructure headaches and tricky regulations.
But things are changing: there's a huge pool of local chip designers, solid links to Silicon Valley, and government support from PM Modi through big conferences.
India is starting with chip assembly and testing (much like its success in cellphone assembly in Tamil Nadu as a template), rolling out new facilities across several states to finally carve out a spot on the global tech map.