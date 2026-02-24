India, Israel on track to finalize free trade agreement
Business
India and Israel are on track to wrap up a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) this year, according to Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar.
The announcement comes just before PM Modi's visit to Israel on February 25, which Azar called an "exciting moment" and said exemplified "a partnership built on trust, powered by innovation."
Modi's trip to focus on boosting defense ties
Modi's trip will focus on boosting defense ties by updating security agreements—think more teamwork against new global threats—and pushing forward economic collaboration.
An Israeli team is also heading to India soon for FTA talks.
Both sides seem ready to level up their friendship with some real-world impact.