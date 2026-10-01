India IT industry pivots to AI skills and job descriptions

The sector added 135,000 jobs in FY26, just a bit more than last year, says TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma.

While people aren't quitting as much now, those skilled in AI, cloud computing, or cybersecurity can pretty much pick their next gig; these skills are in high demand.

Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India, says if you want to stay ahead in tech, keep learning and blend technical know-how with domain expertise, while Anil Ethanur, Co-founder, Xpheno, says, "The only common factor that's currently spoken of is AI impact."