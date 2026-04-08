India IT rebounds as Nifty IT jumps 8% in April
Business
India's IT stocks are making a comeback this April, with the Nifty IT index jumping 8% after months of decline.
Traders are especially watching TCS as it gets ready to announce its quarterly results on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the whole sector outperformed the market, thanks to strong gains from Mphasis, Wipro, and LTIMindtree.
Analysts see TCS gains, Flipkart AI
Analysts think TCS will post a solid 5% revenue boost and a 3% profit rise for the fourth quarter.
Wipro might see a small dip in both revenue and profit, while Infosys is also expected to report its results.
Meanwhile, Flipkart is doubling down on AI before its IPO, expanding key roles and launching new tech projects to stay ahead in the game.