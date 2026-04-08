India IT rebounds as Nifty IT jumps 8% in April

Analysts see TCS gains, Flipkart AI

Analysts think TCS will post a solid 5% revenue boost and a 3% profit rise for the fourth quarter.

Wipro might see a small dip in both revenue and profit, while Infosys is also expected to report its results.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is doubling down on AI before its IPO, expanding key roles and launching new tech projects to stay ahead in the game.