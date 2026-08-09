India July tractor sales jump 28% to 117,349 units
Business
Tractor sales in India shot up by 28% this July, reaching 117,349 units, up from 91,604 last year.
The boost is thanks to strong rural demand and better monsoon rains, making it a great month for the industry.
Mahindra optimistic, Crisil warns less rain
According to Mahindra & Mahindra's Veejay Nakra, good rainfall, government support, and healthy farm incomes have farmers feeling positive. The first four months of FY27 already show a solid 25% growth.
Mahindra & Mahindra kept its top spot in the market, with TAFE posting the fastest growth.
But there's a bit of worry ahead: Poonam Upadhyay, Director, Crisil Ratings, warned that El Nino could mean less rain in August and September.