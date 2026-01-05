India just hit 2 million active companies—here's why that matters Business Jan 05, 2026

India's business scene hit a new high in December 2025, crossing 20 lakh (2 million) active companies for the first time.

That's up from 15 lakh just three years ago—a sign of how fast businesses are becoming more official and bouncing back after COVID-19.

It's a big moment for India's economy and shows real progress in making business more transparent.