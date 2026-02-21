India just kicked off its 1st display driver chip plant

This is the first chip unit in Uttar Pradesh focused on display driver chips, aiming to churn out 36 million chips every month (start date not specified in source). Instead of relying on imports, India wants to build these key components at home—making gadgets more "Made in India" than ever before.

Part of a bigger plan

This isn't happening in isolation. The Foxconn-HCL plant is one of six new semiconductor units under the India Semiconductor Mission.

With more factories coming up in Gujarat and Assam too, India is pushing hard to be self-reliant in electronics—and that could mean cooler tech jobs and innovation closer to home.