India just smashed its electronics export record in 2025
India's electronics exports soared to $47 billion (₹4.15 lakh crore) last year.
Smartphones led the charge, making up almost $30 billion of that total, with iPhone shipments alone nearly doubling to ₹2.03 lakh crore.
Smartphones are powering this boom
Smartphones continue to be a key driver of India's electronics export growth.
More than just numbers: jobs and future plans
This surge isn't just about exports; it means over 25 lakh people have jobs in electronics manufacturing now.
Thanks to government incentives and global demand, India's building on this momentum as semiconductor manufacturing is being promoted and expanded.