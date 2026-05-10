India keeps fuel prices steady despite 50% global oil surge

State-run oil firms lose 1,600cr daily

Keeping fuel affordable has come at a big cost for state-run oil companies, who are now losing over ₹1,600 crore every day, with total losses crossing ₹1 lakh crore.

The government has tried to help by cutting excise duties (which means less tax money coming in), but this fix isn't forever.

There's talk that a price hike might be on the horizon to keep these companies running strong and make sure future investments don't take a hit.