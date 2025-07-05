India launches 1st weather derivative for farmers

TL;DR

How will weather derivatives help farmers?

These contracts let farmers and businesses manage losses from bad weather, making agriculture (and even transport) a bit less of a gamble.

The plan also includes training sessions, research projects, and support for groups like Farmer Producer Organizations.

IMD's reliable data will power these contracts, so payouts are based on solid numbers—not guesswork.

Aim is to build a more resilient rural economy

This partnership is all about building a more resilient rural economy.

By offering market-based ways to handle climate shocks, these derivatives could make life less stressful for farmers—and encourage smarter decisions based on accurate forecasts.

It's not just quick relief; it's about setting up for the long run.