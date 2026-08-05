India launches 2 IN-SPACe schemes offering 30% to 100% funding
India just rolled out two big funding schemes to help private companies get more involved in space.
Through the Launch Services Price-support Scheme (LSPS) and the Price Support Scheme, startups and businesses can get 30% to 100% financial support for things like satellite launches, buying tech from ISRO, and using ISRO's facilities, all managed by IN-SPACe.
LSPS ₹800 cr price support subsidies
The LSPS has ₹800 crore set aside until June 2031, with different categories offering up to 50% funding for using ISRO launch pads or a 30% subsidy on contractual launch costs for Indian small launch vehicles carrying satellites, experiments or payloads weighing up to 500kg.
There's even full support for missions using repurposed upper-stage platforms capable of carrying payloads of up to 120kg.
The Price Support Scheme (open until February 2029) adds more perks, up to one-half off on facility use, 30% on tech transfers, and 50% on satellite data buys, making it a lot easier (and cheaper) for young space companies to shoot for the stars.