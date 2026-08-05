India launches 2 IN-SPACe schemes offering 30% to 100% funding

The LSPS has ₹800 crore set aside until June 2031, with different categories offering up to 50% funding for using ISRO launch pads or a 30% subsidy on contractual launch costs for Indian small launch vehicles carrying satellites, experiments or payloads weighing up to 500kg.

There's even full support for missions using repurposed upper-stage platforms capable of carrying payloads of up to 120kg.

The Price Support Scheme (open until February 2029) adds more perks, up to one-half off on facility use, 30% on tech transfers, and 50% on satellite data buys, making it a lot easier (and cheaper) for young space companies to shoot for the stars.