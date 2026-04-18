India launches Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool to protect trade

Pool backed by ₹12,980 cr guarantee

The BMI Pool will run for 10 years with a hefty ₹12,980 crore government guarantee behind it.

It covers Indian ships and any vessels carrying cargo in or out of the country, protecting everything from hulls and machinery to cargo and war risks.

Member insurers (with a combined ₹950 crore capacity) will handle policies, helping build homegrown expertise in marine insurance and claims.

Plus, it should save India some serious foreign exchange at a time when shipping routes near West Asia are facing more conflict than usual.