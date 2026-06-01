India launches CEPA with Oman in $1.8 million shipment

Oman to fast track Indian generics

One big win from CEPA: Indian generics approved by US E.U., or UK regulators will now get the green light in Oman within 90 days, so Omani patients can access affordable treatments faster.

The deal also commits to lifting Oman's ban on unpolished marble block exports (good news for artisans in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh) and guarantees better job opportunities for Indian workers in majority-Indian companies there.

Goyal says this pact not only boosts ties but could speed up talks for an even bigger India-GCC trade agreement.