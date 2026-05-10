India launches 'Kapas Kanti' ₹5,659cr cotton mission to boost output

Mission will benefit around 32L farmers

The goal is to ramp up cotton production from 29.1 million bales in FY2025-26 to nearly 50 million bales by 2030-31, enough to meet growing demand at home.

With imports doubling recently and exports dropping, the mission will focus on better yields, higher fiber quality, and sustainability.

Funds are set aside for high-density planting, pest-resistant seeds, post-harvest branding (think Kasturi Cotton), and eco-friendly farming, directly benefiting around 32 lakh farmers.