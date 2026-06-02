India launches new PPI and updated WPI on June 15
India is rolling out a brand-new Producer Price Index (PPI) and a refreshed Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on June 15, 2026, marking the biggest shake-up in how the country tracks inflation in over 10 years.
The new WPI will cover more items (957 commodities instead of 697) and use 2022-23 as its base year, making it way more up-to-date.
Solar, wind, nuclear join India's WPI
Energy sources like solar, wind, and nuclear power are now part of the WPI for the first time.
Crude petroleum and natural gas have been moved to the "Fuel and Power" group to better track energy prices.
Plus, WPI weights will be based on Gross Value of Output (GVO), not just trade value anymore.
India's PPI adds services
The PPI isn't just about goods; it'll measure inflation at the producer level for services like banking, telecom, and railways.
For five years, both WPI and PPI data will be published together so everyone can get used to the new system.
All these updates aim to make India's inflation statistics more modern and globally relevant.