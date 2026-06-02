India launches new PPI and updated WPI on June 15

Energy sources like solar, wind, and nuclear power are now part of the WPI for the first time. Crude petroleum and natural gas have been moved to the "Fuel and Power" group to better track energy prices. Plus, WPI weights will be based on Gross Value of Output (GVO), not just trade value anymore.

India's PPI adds services

The PPI isn't just about goods; it'll measure inflation at the producer level for services like banking, telecom, and railways.

For five years, both WPI and PPI data will be published together so everyone can get used to the new system.

All these updates aim to make India's inflation statistics more modern and globally relevant.