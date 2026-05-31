India launches Nexbax AI index to measure adoption and inclusivity Business May 31, 2026

India just got a new tool to measure how well artificial intelligence is being adopted, called the Nexbax AI Index.

Created by researchers including those from IIM Bangalore, IBM, Harvard, the University of Sao Paulo, YUX Design, Amazon, and Humane Intelligence, it looks at things like cost-effectiveness and inclusivity across 10 different areas.

The index was initiated at the India AI Summit in February 2026.