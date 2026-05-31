India launches Nexbax AI index to measure adoption and inclusivity
India just got a new tool to measure how well artificial intelligence is being adopted, called the Nexbax AI Index.
Created by researchers including those from IIM Bangalore, IBM, Harvard, the University of Sao Paulo, YUX Design, Amazon, and Humane Intelligence, it looks at things like cost-effectiveness and inclusivity across 10 different areas.
The index was initiated at the India AI Summit in February 2026.
Index evaluates AI for real users
Unlike older benchmarks, this index checks if AI works for real people, especially those with budget devices, language barriers, or patchy internet.
Experts tested it on three technologies and found cost-effectiveness, usability, and ethics matter most.
The team plans to keep improving the index by adding aggregated, system-specific ratings from a larger and more diverse stakeholder sample, including public-sector implementers, civil society organizations, local domain experts, and affected users.