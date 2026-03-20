India launches ₹8,000cr credit guarantee scheme for microfinance institutions

Scheme to enable up to ₹1.5 lakh crore in loans

This scheme mainly targets smaller MFIs struggling with bad loans and tight bank funding.

Banks are likely to be directed to cap lending rates at up to 2% above their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).

While the industry had hoped for a bigger ₹20,000 crore package, this move could potentially enable up to ₹1.5 lakh crore in loans.