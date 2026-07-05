India launches Samudra Manthan opening 250,000 square kilometers for bidding

India invests $10B in offshore exploration

The government is putting $10 billion into oil and gas exploration, focusing especially on offshore spots like the Andaman Basin where early drilling shows promise.

To speed things up and boost expertise, India is teaming up with international giants like Petrobras, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil.

Alongside this oil push, the country's also investing more in renewables and ethanol blending, keeping an eye on its goal of carbon neutrality by 2070 as energy needs keep climbing.