India launching 1st blue bond September 28, 2026 raising ₹600 cr
India's getting ready to launch its very first "blue bond" on September 28, 2026, aiming to raise ₹600 crore for projects like maritime sector lending, greenfield port projects, funding coastal road network and more.
Blue bonds are a way to fund eco-friendly marine initiatives: think clean water and ocean energy.
If you're into investing, bids open the Monday before.
AA+ rated 10 year blue bond
Depending on demand, the total could go up to ₹600 crore. The bonds are rated AA+ and last for 10 years, with SBI Capital Markets arranging things.
Sagarmala Finance Corporation's managing director, L.V.S. Sudhakar Babu, says the money will boost maritime infrastructure within the current financial year (FY 2026-27), with large insurance and provident fund players as targets to invest in this issue.
Meanwhile, Vadodara Municipal Corporation is also planning its own ₹200 crore blue bond, showing India's growing focus on sustainable finance and planet-friendly projects.