Government lifts airfare caps on domestic flights amid US-Iran war

The Indian government has announced its decision to lift the airfare caps on domestic flights from March 23. The move comes as a response to concerns raised by Indian airlines over their financial stability amid rising fuel prices and operational challenges. The fare restrictions were first introduced in December, but were deemed unsustainable for carriers like IndiGo, Air India , and SpiceJet.

Industry concerns FIA warns of route withdrawals, delayed expansions In a letter dated March 12, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, warned that if the fare caps were not lifted, airlines might have to withdraw routes and delay fleet and network expansion. The FIA cited a Pakistani airspace ban that has already forced longer international flight paths, thereby increasing fuel consumption and costs for carriers.

Government action Government imposed fare caps in December The government had imposed fare caps in December after widespread disruptions caused by mass flight cancelations by IndiGo due to operational issues. The move was aimed at capping ticket prices based on distance, with a ceiling of ₹18,000 for a one-way journey. However, even as the immediate crisis has eased, these caps have remained in place without any clear timeline for removal.

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Financial impact Regulatory pressures and pricing distortions highlighted The FIA's letter warned that if the current situation continues, airlines will suffer huge financial losses. This could push many operators into unsustainable financial conditions and jeopardize their long-term viability. The letter also highlighted additional regulatory pressures such as a directive mandating at least 60% of seats on a flight to be sold without seat selection charges, which could distort pricing and lead to higher fares.

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