India limits sugar dealer holdings to curb festive season hoarding

To keep sugar available (and affordable) during the festive season, India is capping how much sugar dealers can hold, and for how long.

Starting October 15, dealers can only stock up to 1,000 quintals of sugar for 15 days at a time.

Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, along with Assam, get a higher cap of 2,000 quintals because of regional market needs in Kolkata and geographical constraints, transport logistics and consumer interest in Assam.