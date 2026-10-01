India limits sugar dealer holdings to curb festive season hoarding
To keep sugar available (and affordable) during the festive season, India is capping how much sugar dealers can hold, and for how long.
Starting October 15, dealers can only stock up to 1,000 quintals of sugar for 15 days at a time.
Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, along with Assam, get a higher cap of 2,000 quintals because of regional market needs in Kolkata and geographical constraints, transport logistics and consumer interest in Assam.
Retail prices down 15% ex-mill 28%
This move is all about stopping hoarding and speculative trading so everyone gets their share of sugar when demand spikes.
Since August, retail prices have dropped by 15% and ex-mill prices by 28%, showing things are steady.
The government is also keeping an eye on climate impacts like El Nino to protect both consumers and farmers, making sure no one misses out on sweets this season.