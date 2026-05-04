India LPG use falls over 16% amid West Asia tensions
Business
India's LPG use dropped sharply, more than 16%, in April 2026, landing at 2.2 million tons compared with a year earlier.
The main reason? Ongoing tensions in West Asia have disrupted supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz, making it tough for India to obtain enough LPG from key exporters like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
India limits business LPG, demand softens
To keep households supplied, the government has limited LPG for businesses and stretched out refill times for homes.
The fuel crunch isn't just about cooking gas: jet fuel use dipped by 1.37%, diesel sales barely budged upward, and gasoline demand grew a bit slower than usual, all signs that global conflicts are shaking up how much energy India uses day-to-day.