India mandates BIS certification for aluminum imports

Exemptions and compliance timelines

The QCO now covers everything from irrigation tubes to pharma foil and composite panels. Goods manufactured in India solely for export are exempt.

Imports for research and development are exempt only up to 200kg annually and subject to conditions (not sold commercially, disposed as scrap, and with required record-keeping and submission).

For micro enterprises the compliance timeline is phased; the phased rollout extends up to April 2027, so specify the precise effective date for each product category.