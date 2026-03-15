India mandates BIS certification for aluminum imports
India just rolled out a new Quality Control Order (QCO) for aluminum and alloy products, making BIS standard marks mandatory.
This update comes after a huge jump in imports; aluminum imports rose about 20.5% in FY25 (April 2024-March 2025), with demand booming in construction, packaging, and engineering.
Exemptions and compliance timelines
The QCO now covers everything from irrigation tubes to pharma foil and composite panels. Goods manufactured in India solely for export are exempt.
Imports for research and development are exempt only up to 200kg annually and subject to conditions (not sold commercially, disposed as scrap, and with required record-keeping and submission).
For micro enterprises the compliance timeline is phased; the phased rollout extends up to April 2027, so specify the precise effective date for each product category.
Better standards, less foreign competition
This move is all about raising product quality at home and cutting back on foreign reliance.
It's good news for Indian companies like Hindalco, who could see less competition from imports, and it means better standards for stuff made in India.