India mandates Indian-made solar cells for rooftops to boost manufacturing
Thinking about rooftop solar? Heads up, new government rules now require rooftop solar projects under net metering and open access to use Indian-made solar cells.
This kicked in on June 1, 2026, aiming to boost local manufacturing and cut down on imports (especially from China).
While it's good news for homegrown jobs and energy security, it also means installation costs are set to climb.
Rooftop solar costs to rise ₹3,000/kW
Expect prices to go up by about ₹3,000 per kilowatt—so a typical 5-kilowatt system could cost you an extra ₹15,000.
India's current production isn't enough to meet demand, which might lead to supply shortages and even higher prices down the line.
Smaller manufacturers may struggle as big players take over the market, and stricter compliance rules could make things trickier for both buyers and industry folks, even though government subsidies like PM Surya Ghar are still around.