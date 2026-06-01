India mandates Indian-made solar cells for rooftops to boost manufacturing

Rooftop solar costs to rise ₹3,000/kW

Expect prices to go up by about ₹3,000 per kilowatt—so a typical 5-kilowatt system could cost you an extra ₹15,000.

India's current production isn't enough to meet demand, which might lead to supply shortages and even higher prices down the line.

Smaller manufacturers may struggle as big players take over the market, and stricter compliance rules could make things trickier for both buyers and industry folks, even though government subsidies like PM Surya Ghar are still around.