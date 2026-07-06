India markets likely to open flat as Sensex, Nifty rise

Six Indian firms add over 1L/cr

Last week saw six out of India's top 10 most valuable companies boost their market value by over ₹1 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel led the pack with a gain of ₹36,529.21 crore, while Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank also posted solid growth.

Meanwhile in Asia, markets were all over the place as everyone waits to hear what the US Fed has planned next.