India markets likely to open flat as Sensex, Nifty rise
Business
India's stock markets are likely to open flat this Monday, with investors taking cues from a mix of positive and negative trends worldwide.
On Friday, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 kept their winning streak going. Sensex closed up 262 points at 77,764 and Nifty 50 finished over 24,270.
Six Indian firms add over 1L/cr
Last week saw six out of India's top 10 most valuable companies boost their market value by over ₹1 lakh crore.
Bharti Airtel led the pack with a gain of ₹36,529.21 crore, while Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank also posted solid growth.
Meanwhile in Asia, markets were all over the place as everyone waits to hear what the US Fed has planned next.