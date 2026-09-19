India to generate 2.5L seasonal, gig jobs this festive season

Varun Sachdeva, SVP and APAC Head at NLB Services, said the festive season is a "real-time stress test for India's workforce."

He added that employers are hiring earlier and looking beyond traditional talent hubs.

They are also increasingly relying on technology-enabled, flexible talent.

This trend is no longer just a short-term response to seasonal demand but has become a strategic opportunity to access new talent pools and create pathways for long-term employment.