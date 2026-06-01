India may roll back Scotch whisky tariff perks under FTA
India is considering rolling back tariff perks on Scotch whisky and other UK goods under their free trade agreement (FTA).
This move comes after the UK proposed new steel safeguard measures, which could seriously hit Indian exports.
The two countries are set to discuss the issue at a meeting between Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Trade Secretary Peter Kyle on June 2.
UK safeguards risk $900m Indian exports
Starting July 1, 2026, the U.K.'s new measures will shrink tariff-free import quotas for steel and slap a hefty 50% duty on anything above those limits.
That puts about $900 million worth of Indian iron and steel exports at risk.
Since the FTA, concluded in July 2025 but not yet active, gave big concessions to the UK (like lower duties on Scotch whisky), India may rethink these perks if things don't get sorted out soon.