India may roll back Scotch whisky tariff perks under FTA

UK safeguards risk $900m Indian exports

Starting July 1, 2026, the U.K.'s new measures will shrink tariff-free import quotas for steel and slap a hefty 50% duty on anything above those limits.

That puts about $900 million worth of Indian iron and steel exports at risk.

Since the FTA, concluded in July 2025 but not yet active, gave big concessions to the UK (like lower duties on Scotch whisky), India may rethink these perks if things don't get sorted out soon.