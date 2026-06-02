India meets US and UK over steel taxes, possible tariffs
Business
India is sitting down with top US and UK officials to tackle some tough trade problems.
The main focus? UK taxes on Indian steel and possible new US tariffs that could hit Indian exports.
These talks matter because they could help Indian businesses stay competitive around the world, especially when global trade is feeling pretty shaky.
India warns UK seeks US talks
India has warned it might pull back on last year's UK trade deal if the steel issue isn't fixed.
With the US India wants to settle disputes through open talks, not sudden tariff hikes.
All of this comes as supply chain troubles grow thanks to conflict in the Middle East, so a good outcome here could really help Indian exporters weather uncertain times and attract more foreign investment.