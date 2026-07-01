Modi government might make recycling of solar modules mandatory
What's the story
The Indian government is working on a national policy for solar module recycling, as per Mint. The move aims to mitigate the negative environmental impact of disposing of such components and recover reusable materials. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) are consulting industry players on this plan.
Policy development
CPCB will play key role in formulating policy
The government is taking inputs from stakeholders for this policy. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will play a major role in formulating the norms and the policy. A key consideration is to make module recycling mandatory by 2029-30, as solar modules typically have a lifespan of around 25 years.
Capacity expansion
Recycling crucial to prevent electronic waste
India is the third-largest producer of solar power in the world, with an installed capacity of 157GW and a target of 280GW by 2030. The country is also installing rooftop solar systems under the ₹75,000 crore PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. As capacity addition accelerates, module recycling becomes crucial to prevent electronic waste and recover valuable materials like silver, copper, silicon, and glass for manufacturing.
Waste management
Expected solar PV waste generation by 2050
According to an analysis by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), India is expected to generate some 4.5 million tons of solar PV waste by 2050. However, only 20% of this waste is recovered while the rest is disposed of informally. "Closing this recovery gap is essential to effectively manage the increasing quantity of solar PV waste," CSTEP said in its report.
Regulatory measures
Draft guidelines for safe storage and transportation
The CPCB has issued draft guidelines for the safe storage, handling, and transportation of discarded solar photovoltaic modules, panels, and cells. These guidelines are part of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022. Although solar PV waste falls under the E-waste category, it is exempt from Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) recycling targets. However, manufacturers and recyclers must register and obtain storage permission until 2034-35 while complying with CPCB standard operating procedures.
International perspective
Global policy momentum on solar waste management
Amit Manohar, Secretary General of the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA), said solar waste is gaining traction on the global policy agenda. He noted that Europe is ahead in this regard while Asia-Pacific and the US are catching up. "Those frameworks give us valuable lessons, but India is rightly developing standards built for its own scale and context," he added.