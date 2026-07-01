Modi government might make recycling of solar modules mandatory

Waste management

Expected solar PV waste generation by 2050

According to an analysis by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), India is expected to generate some 4.5 million tons of solar PV waste by 2050. However, only 20% of this waste is recovered while the rest is disposed of informally. "Closing this recovery gap is essential to effectively manage the increasing quantity of solar PV waste," CSTEP said in its report.