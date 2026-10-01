India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi features 500+ startups

India Mobile Congress 2026 is happening October 7-10 in New Delhi, and it's all about deep tech and cutting-edge innovation.

The event aims to help startups grow from early ideas to real products, with more than 500 startups and MSMEs expected and over 300 venture capital firms, angel networks, incubators and corporate innovation firms expected.

It's a great chance for anyone interested in tech or entrepreneurship to see what's next.