India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi features 500+ startups
India Mobile Congress 2026 is happening October 7-10 in New Delhi, and it's all about deep tech and cutting-edge innovation.
The event aims to help startups grow from early ideas to real products, with more than 500 startups and MSMEs expected and over 300 venture capital firms, angel networks, incubators and corporate innovation firms expected.
It's a great chance for anyone interested in tech or entrepreneurship to see what's next.
ASPIRE schedules 700+ startup investor meetings
This year's ASPIRE program will set up more than 700 meetings between startups and investors: think AI, semiconductors, and more.
There'll also be expert-led masterclasses on intellectual property rights.
If you love pitching or competitions, check out the ASPIRE Live Pitch-15 event and the ASPIRE NextGen Startup Awards.
Plus, IMC is hosting the Startup World Cup India on October 9: the winner will advance to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco.