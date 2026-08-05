India mulls gas levies to build $42 billion fuel stocks

India is thinking about adding small new taxes on cooking gas (LPG) and natural gas bills to help pay for a massive $42 billion fuel reserve plan.

The idea is to build up emergency stocks of LNG and LPG so the country isn't caught off guard by supply issues like those recently seen in the Middle East.

If this goes ahead, India could store enough fuel to cover two months of crude and LNG use, plus six weeks of LPG.