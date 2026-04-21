India mutual funds suffer ₹2.9L/cr March outflows amid Iran war Business Apr 21, 2026

March 2026 was rough for India's mutual fund industry, with nearly ₹2.9 lakh crore pulled out, affected by the war in Iran.

This marks the biggest monthly outflow in recent years and has really shaken investor confidence, especially in debt mutual funds.

For the whole year, net inflows dropped by almost 10% to ₹7.4 trillion.