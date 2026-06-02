India Naukri index rises as AI and freshers boost hiring

Small cities outpace metros for jobs

AI roles saw a huge 22% boost, with 13-16 years of experienced hires up 32% and those with more than 16 years up 28%.

Insurance hiring jumped by 19%, while BPO/ITeS, healthcare, and hospitality also grew.

Smaller cities like Surat and Coimbatore outpaced metros for new jobs, but Hyderabad led among major metropolitan markets, while Chennai led GCC recruitment growth.

Freshers had more opportunities too, especially in customer-facing roles and retail, with entry-level hiring rising across several sectors.